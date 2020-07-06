Search

‘Everyone was in a great mood’: Crouch End pubs and restaurants pleased to reopen on ‘Super Saturday’

PUBLISHED: 16:55 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 06 July 2020

The Haberdashery's tree-lined garden. Picture: Greg Vukasovic

The Haberdashery's tree-lined garden. Picture: Greg Vukasovic

Archant

“Everyone was in a great mood.”

Landlords and restaurant owners around Crouch End and Muswell Hill were pleased to welcome back punters over the weekend after the government again eased lockdown restrictions.

Though not all establishments reopened, the pubs in particular saw a steady streamed of returning custom.

Mischelle Aliu, landlady at the Harringay Arms, said she had been surprised by how well reopening had gone. She told this newspaper: “It was lively. It went really well, so much better than I thought. We were full and busy from opening until closing.

READ MORE: 'We're back and doing what we do best': Hampstead and Highgate pubs reopen

“We had all of the necessary measures in place and no-one questioned them. Everyone was in a great mood.

“I was really surprised more pubs didn’t open.”

Meanwhile just the other side of Crouch End Broadway, the Small Beer micropub also re-opened, but decided to keep things chilled out. Martin Aberdeen, co-owner, told the Ham&High: “It was okay! We deliberately underbooked – no-one was really looking forward to it – but it was fine, very calm.

“It was a pretty nuts decision to let everything open on a Saturday, so we didn’t push it.”

Footfall in restaurants was slower, but Greg Vukasovic, who runs cafe the Habadashery in Middle Lane, Crouch End, said it was good to be back serving the community and he sought to encourage would-be customers to have faith in the extensive safety precautions.

He said: “At the Haberdashery, we reduced tables and made over 50 other changes to our operations in line with government guidelines, and it’s a great feeling to be serving the community again, both in the cafe and via home delivery.

“For those tentative about venturing out, remember also that there is also loads of outdoor seating in Crouch End if you know where to look - our lovely back garden is a great example.”

Other places to reopen included Cilicia restaurant, and the Clissold Arms in Fortis Green. and Hornsey’s La Gioconda restaurant.  On July 4, Haringey Council used its Twitter account to celebrate “Independents Day” and the work of businesses like Crouch End restaurant Banners, which reopens on July 8, while pubs such as the Railway Tavern are looking to reopen later in the month.

