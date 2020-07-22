Public invited to celebrate Wiccan festival in Highgate
PUBLISHED: 13:19 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 22 July 2020
Archant
Modern pagans will celebrate the festival of the God of light in Highgate.
Wicca: Seven Moons London, a group on the site Meetup, is planning to mark Lughnasadh in a socially-distanced way on July 25.
Named after the God Lugh - of light - the festival traditionally involves dancing, ritual games seen in Ireland’s Tailteann, feasting, trading crops, lighting a fire and cutting the first neck of corn.
You may also want to watch:
However, the event organisers have stressed there will be no fire lighting and the event will be held within the law.
Attendees are asked to RSVP and bring offerings of corn, wheat, flowers and fruits.
Dogs are not allowed and the event is also for over-21s only. It will take place at The Woodman pub on Archway Road in Highgate at 12.30pm on July 25.
RSVP at www.meetup.com/Wicca-Seven-Moons-to-Magic-Training-Group/events/271493044/
READ MORE: Primrose Hill celebrated by Druids as ancient holy site
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.