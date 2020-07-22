Search

Public invited to celebrate Wiccan festival in Highgate

PUBLISHED: 13:19 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 22 July 2020

The Woodman in Archway Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

The Woodman in Archway Road, Highgate. Picture: Archant

Archant

Modern pagans will celebrate the festival of the God of light in Highgate.

Wicca: Seven Moons London, a group on the site Meetup, is planning to mark Lughnasadh in a socially-distanced way on July 25.

Named after the God Lugh - of light - the festival traditionally involves dancing, ritual games seen in Ireland’s Tailteann, feasting, trading crops, lighting a fire and cutting the first neck of corn.

You may also want to watch:

However, the event organisers have stressed there will be no fire lighting and the event will be held within the law.

Attendees are asked to RSVP and bring offerings of corn, wheat, flowers and fruits.

Dogs are not allowed and the event is also for over-21s only. It will take place at The Woodman pub on Archway Road in Highgate at 12.30pm on July 25.

RSVP at www.meetup.com/Wicca-Seven-Moons-to-Magic-Training-Group/events/271493044/

Most Read

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

