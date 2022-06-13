Firefighters were called to a pub blaze in Castlehaven Road, Chalk Farm, in the early hours this morning - Credit: Google

A fire that broke out in an end-of-terrace pub in Chalk Farm in the early hours this morning has damaged part of its ground floor.

The fire in the Castlehaven Road venue is believed to have been accidental and caused by cooking, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at 4.20am, and had it under control within an hour.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill - if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“If you're feeling very tired, have been drinking alcohol or are taking medication that might make you drowsy, it's safer not to risk it.”

Fire crews from Kentish Town, Euston and Soho fire stations attended the scene.

