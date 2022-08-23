Jane Leggett tied herself to one of the two lime trees to prevent them being felled - Credit: Courtesy of Peter Cassidy

Four protesters occupied trees on a Highgate property to prevent them being felled by a developer on Thursday (August 18).

Three activists from Haringey Tree Protectors occupied three trees throughout the night and another woman tied herself to one of two lime trees for six hours.

Fencing has since been put up around the trees.

The trees in Townsend Yard were to be felled by developer Sean Meadows as part of construction works to build seven mews houses.

Jane Hill is the owner of Shepherd’s Cottage, a Grade II listed house on Highgate High Street which shares a boundary wall with the Townsend Yard property.

She said: “I’m absolutely in an awful panic and I’m very upset about what’s happening. The developers are starting work, as far as we’re concerned, without all the permissions they require. It’s a dreadful, dreadful situation.”

The developer requires listed building consent for works “abutting flank wall and garden wall of 36a Highgate High Street in association with demolition of garages” before construction can begin. The application is pending.

An activist from Haringey Tree Protectors on one of the Townsend Yard trees - Credit: Courtesy of Peter Cassidy

The two lime trees stand close to the boundary wall and, according to Jane, are included in the Shepherd’s Cottage listed building protection which takes into account "view and setting".

She added: “If they take these lime trees down, which they have been given permission to do, there is a risk of heave and there is a risk to the cottage.”

Developer Sean Meadows said the claims were “unfounded” and that he could “confirm we are carrying out works on the site with the necessary conditions approved for those elements to continue”.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Haringey Council cabinet member for House Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “Planning permission has been approved for new homes on this site in accordance with Haringey’s Local Plan. Work can go ahead where planning permission has been granted.

“The listed building consent application has not yet been determined due to a detailed more recent submission made by the applicant as well as a number of objections. It is expected to be determined soon. The demolition of the garage wall adjoining 36A High Street, cannot go ahead unless this application is approved. The removal of the trees is not part of this decision.

“We are determined to maintain tree cover across the borough and to preserve trees wherever possible. On considering this application, officers noted the report from an external tree expert who examined the trees on site and determined that they are now of low quality when assessed against the British standard.

"However, we will ensure that the trees surrounding the site are preserved and will seek to ensure these trees are replaced as part of the landscaping proposals.”

The two lime trees were given tree preservation orders in 2004, but they were revoked by the council to allow the construction works in 2020.

The tree surgeons abandoned their task on Thursday after the protest but have since put up fencing to restrict access to the lime trees.

Fencing has been erected to restrict access to the lime trees - Credit: Jane Hill

The dispute is part of ongoing conflict between the developer and Ms Hill, and local campaigners, who say planned construction work would make Shepherd’s Cottage inaccessible to the London Fire Brigade and therefore pose a potential "fire risk".

Peter Cassidy, a member of the Highgate Conservation Area Advisory Committee, has raised concern over the added fire risk of the new fencing.

He said: "Prior to this Jane was hemmed in by the hoarding, but could, at least, escape into the garage area. That is no longer an option with this new fencing."

According to Peter, the Haringey Council had been informed but said they had no power to remove the fencing.