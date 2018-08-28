Search

Hornsey Town Hall: Process underway to appoint contractor for work on grade-II listed Crouch End building

PUBLISHED: 16:16 25 January 2019

Hornsey Town Hall. Picture: Dave Winskill

Hornsey Town Hall. Picture: Dave Winskill

Archant

The company behind plans to redevelop Hornsey Town Hall is in the process of appointing a contractor.

The Far East Consortium, who was handed over the keys last year, said it had started the tendering process in autumn last year.

Their proposals were controversial, with campaigners citing a loss of community space in the grade-II listed building, and a lack of affordable housing.

Flats at the site are currently being advertised by Savills. The most expensive is a three-bedroomed apartment, on the market for £1.25million.

Work was originally set to begin late last year. The Ham&High understands FEC have been conducting a series of surveys on the building in recent months.

The developer is hoping to have a contractor appointed by early spring.

A spokesperson for FEC said: “Works will provide a wide range of community spaces including a new arts centre, which will be run by Time + Space Co, a co-working space, café, rooftop bar, flexible events spaces and a new hotel.

“FEC is also investing £1 million into the restoration of the town hall’s square, which will feature external lighting fixtures that replicate the designs of original lamp posts, bollards and Art Deco wall sconces, complemented with contemporary fittings.

“The original trees will be retained, the Amnesty Tree will be moved to new position where a tree used to be, and the original fountain will be restored and made operational again.”

