Broken mobile phone mast on Royal Free Hospital behind problems for Hampstead EE customers

PUBLISHED: 18:30 26 July 2019

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

A faulty mast on top of the Royal Free Hospital is behind problems for EE customers in Hampstead.

Phone users in the area have been reporting problems for about a fortnight, including phone calls not connecting and messages not sending. Internet coverage has also been patchy for people who are on the network.

A spokesperson for the Royal Free, in Pond Street, confirmed the mast was on its site and it was aware that it had become damaged.

An EE spokesperson said that while engineers had not visited the hospital, they had replaced hardware in the "network chain" the mast formed part of. They said the company is now monitoring coverage in the area.

In a comment by the phone giants earlier this week, a spokesperson said: "We're aware that some customers in Hampstead may be experiencing a reduced service while we work to replace hardware on a local mast. Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and we apologise for any inconvenience."

