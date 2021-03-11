Sarah Everard: Vigil organised in Priory Park to 'reclaim' streets
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A vigil calling for safer streets for women will be hosted in Priory Park, in Hornsey, on Saturday.
The event, part of a series of vigils called Reclaim These Streets, has been organised after Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared in Clapham on Wednesday (March 3).
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested for her suspected murder and kidnapping.
Vigil organiser Zara Lindsay, a Crouch End resident from the North London Feminists, said: "We believe the abduction and most likely murder of Sarah Everard has resonated with women across Britain.
“Women face daily harassment and threat with seemingly little done to make our lives safer.
“We want to honour Sarah and the other women lost to male violence this year in Saturday's vigil, as well as remind the public of the danger women face every day, and encourage everyone to take action.”
The socially-distanced vigil in Priory Park will start at 5pm with a 10-minute silence, before the names of women killed in 2021 are read out.
Attendees will be asked to wear a mask. For more information click here.
