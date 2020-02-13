Search

Princess Anne joins Camden care service in Chalk farm to celebrate centre's 25th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 February 2020

Princess Anne visited Camden Carers Centre on Tuesday, Picture: Theo Wood

Princess Anne visited Camden Carers Centre on Tuesday, Picture: Theo Wood

Theo Wood

Princess Anne joined a Camden care service in Chalk Farm on Tuesday to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The event marked the centre's 25th anniversary. Picture: Theo WoodThe event marked the centre's 25th anniversary. Picture: Theo Wood

HRH The Princess Royal, the Queen's only daughter, marked the event for Camden Carers Centre at the Charlie Ratchford Resource Centre alongside volunteers, staff, trustees, counsellors and carers specialising in mental health, young people and dementia.

Artists from the Carers Art Group spoke about their paintings exhibited in the centre to Princess Anne, who gave a speech noting the close relationship between the care service and Camden Council.

Camden Carers Centre chief executive Allegra Lynch said: "Camden Carers were delighted to welcome the Princess Royal to join them in celebrating 25 years of support for Carers in Camden.

The care service will move to the Greenwood Centre in March, Picture: Theo WoodThe care service will move to the Greenwood Centre in March, Picture: Theo Wood

"She thanked carers for all their hard work and wished Camden Carers good luck with their move to The Greenwood Centre in March."

The celebration was the last of a series of events in which the centre invited its carers to get together to mark its quarter-century.

