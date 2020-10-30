Prince William and Kate Middleton hand Royal Free workers Pride of Britain award for NHS heroes
PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 October 2020
Archant
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given a special award to three workers from the Royal Free on behalf of NHS heroes across the country.
Prince William and Kate Middleton presented the Pride of Britain prize at St Bartholomew’s Hospital as part of a ceremony that will be aired on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.
Charlotte Greenfield, a critical care physiotherapist at the Royal Free Hospital, told the Duke and Duchess of her and her colleagues’ efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic that helped patients breathe, eat and walk again.
“It really lifted people’s spirits to know that so many of their patients had survived and were now thriving and leaving hospital,” she said.
Helder Lopes Landim, a porter at Barnet Hospital and Martha Sarpong, an operating department practitioner at Chase Farm Hospital, also collected the award.
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting COVID-19 in March, was helped present the prize alongside the Royals.
Pride of Britain is on ITV at 9pm on Sunday (November 1).
