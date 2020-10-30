Search

Advanced search

Prince William and Kate Middleton hand Royal Free workers Pride of Britain award for NHS heroes

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 October 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton (far left) and TV presenter Kate Garraway presenting the award to Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free

Prince William, Kate Middleton (far left) and TV presenter Kate Garraway presenting the award to Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free

Archant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given a special award to three workers from the Royal Free on behalf of NHS heroes across the country.

From left to right: Charlotte Greenfield, critical care physiotherapist at the Royal Free Hospital; Martha Sarpong, operating department practitioner at Chase Farm Hospital; Helder Lopes Landim, porter at Barnet Hospital. Picture: Royal FreeFrom left to right: Charlotte Greenfield, critical care physiotherapist at the Royal Free Hospital; Martha Sarpong, operating department practitioner at Chase Farm Hospital; Helder Lopes Landim, porter at Barnet Hospital. Picture: Royal Free

Prince William and Kate Middleton presented the Pride of Britain prize at St Bartholomew’s Hospital as part of a ceremony that will be aired on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.

Charlotte Greenfield, a critical care physiotherapist at the Royal Free Hospital, told the Duke and Duchess of her and her colleagues’ efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic that helped patients breathe, eat and walk again.

You may also want to watch:

“It really lifted people’s spirits to know that so many of their patients had survived and were now thriving and leaving hospital,” she said.

Helder Lopes Landim, a porter at Barnet Hospital and Martha Sarpong, an operating department practitioner at Chase Farm Hospital, also collected the award.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting COVID-19 in March, was helped present the prize alongside the Royals.

Pride of Britain is on ITV at 9pm on Sunday (November 1).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Shop Local: New approach to Halloween for businesses and families

Jojo as a Pokemon, Bobby as Iron Man and Thomas as a Viking warrior. Picture: Melissa Reiter Birge

Prince William and Kate Middleton hand Royal Free workers Pride of Britain award for NHS heroes

Prince William, Kate Middleton (far left) and TV presenter Kate Garraway presenting the award to Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free

‘I am worried about the impact on the fabric of our society’: Martin Bell on the pandemic and a life observing conflict

Journalist Martin Bell. Picture: Harry Taylor

Former West Ham and Arsenal physio Lewin marks the first anniversary of Hainault-based clinic

The Lewin Clinic (Pic: Stuart MacFarlane)

Haringey Borough manager Loizou eyeing new striker as side need to convert chances

Claudiu-Octavian Vilcu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020