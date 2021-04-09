Prince Philip remembered in pictures: London Zoo visits and trips to the theatre

Published: 2:08 PM April 9, 2021

On an earlier visit to London Zoo, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip with the one-time zoo favourite Guy the Gorilla - Credit: PA

Prince Philip, who died this morning aged 99, was a frequent visitor to north London during his decades as Queen Elizabeth's consort.

Whether frequently supporting London Zoo - he was president of the Zoological Society of London for 17 years - or taking a visit to Lords for a spot of cricket, the Duke of Edinburgh was often snapped with his wife the Queen performing ceremonial duties locally.

Prince Philip was a frequent visitor to ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park. With his wife the Queen he helped open a new lion enclosure in 2016Prince Philip was a frequent visitor to ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park. With his wife the Queen he helped open a new lion enclosure in 2016 - Credit: PA

North London figures have begun to pay tribute to the duke.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition and the MP for Holborn and St Pancras, said: "The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh also oversaw the unveiling of a new tiger enclosure at London Zoo in 2013 - Credit: PA

"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.

"Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.

"My thoughts are with the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip."

Sharing an image of the Duke of Edinburgh visiting the zoo's tiger enclosure in 2013, ZSL London tweeted: "[Prince Philip] supported ZSL for many years. We are so grateful to HRH Prince Philip and the royal family, who remain in our thoughts at this sad time."

Prince Philip opens ZSL London Zoo's Tiger Territory in 2013. Jae Jae the Sumatran tiger looks on - Credit: ZSL London

Prince Philip receives a cricket bat from England great Mike Gatting on a visit to Lords in St John's Wood - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Prince Philip was also a keen backer of the arts, and visited both the Odeon Theatre in Golders Green and the Camden Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s.

The mayor of Barnet, Cllr Caroline Stock, paid her respects, saying: "We are saddened by his passing and are united in grief with the rest of the country and people from around the world.

"As a mark of respect, we will be flying the Union flag at half-mast with immediate effect at Hendon Town Hall and Barnet House.

Prince Philip attended the old Odeon Theatre in Golders Green in 1972. He's just behind her as she meets Ralph Reader - who had produced 40 years of Gang Show performances there - Credit: PA

“His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty and has been consistent throughout all our lives. I will write to Buckingham Palace to convey sincere condolences to the Royal family on behalf of all the residents of Barnet.”

One of his earliest visits to the area was in 1957 - when he made a trip to the then Handley Page aircraft factory in Golders Green.

Members of the Royal Family including Prince Philip join in the fun after The Goons performed at the Camden Theatre in 1972 - Credit: PA

Camden's mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, added her own tribute on the borough's behalf.

She said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

“Our condolences are with her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family."

Camden Council will also be flying the Union Flag at half-mast from its buildings.

Prince Philip and the Queen in Regent's Park in 1997 - Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Highgate in 1949 to attend Lady Crossfield's pre-Wimbledon garden party. He's pictured with US tennis players Louise Brough and Margaret Osborne duPont - Credit: PA

Prince Philip - then president of the Zoological Society of London presented a prize to 19-year-old Janice Cornell in the 1960s - Credit: PA