Prince Philip remembered in pictures: London Zoo visits and trips to the theatre
Prince Philip, who died this morning aged 99, was a frequent visitor to north London during his decades as Queen Elizabeth's consort.
Whether frequently supporting London Zoo - he was president of the Zoological Society of London for 17 years - or taking a visit to Lords for a spot of cricket, the Duke of Edinburgh was often snapped with his wife the Queen performing ceremonial duties locally.
North London figures have begun to pay tribute to the duke.
Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition and the MP for Holborn and St Pancras, said: "The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.
"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.
"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.
"Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.
"My thoughts are with the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip."
Sharing an image of the Duke of Edinburgh visiting the zoo's tiger enclosure in 2013, ZSL London tweeted: "[Prince Philip] supported ZSL for many years. We are so grateful to HRH Prince Philip and the royal family, who remain in our thoughts at this sad time."
Prince Philip was also a keen backer of the arts, and visited both the Odeon Theatre in Golders Green and the Camden Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s.
The mayor of Barnet, Cllr Caroline Stock, paid her respects, saying: "We are saddened by his passing and are united in grief with the rest of the country and people from around the world.
"As a mark of respect, we will be flying the Union flag at half-mast with immediate effect at Hendon Town Hall and Barnet House.
“His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to duty and has been consistent throughout all our lives. I will write to Buckingham Palace to convey sincere condolences to the Royal family on behalf of all the residents of Barnet.”
One of his earliest visits to the area was in 1957 - when he made a trip to the then Handley Page aircraft factory in Golders Green.
Camden's mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, added her own tribute on the borough's behalf.
She said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
“Our condolences are with her Majesty the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family."
Camden Council will also be flying the Union Flag at half-mast from its buildings.