Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Prince Philip's funeral: Camden firm Levertons to make arrangements

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:09 AM April 10, 2021   
Leverton & Sons and Prince Philip

Cousins (back left to right) Andrew and Pippa Leverton, who run Leverton & Sons, with former chairman Clive Leverton in 2013. On the right is Prince Philip, commander of HMS Magpie in 1951 - Credit: Polly Hancock/PA

Camden's famous Leverton & Sons funeral directors will continue its long association with the Royal Family and look after arrangements for Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen's consort died on Friday (April 9), aged 99, and a ceremonial royal funeral is expected to be held.

Arrangements are likely to be significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The family firm Levertons - based in Mornington Crescent but with offices in Golders Green, Kentish Town, Hampstead, Muswell Hill and Gospel Oak - first became the Royal Family's undertakers of choice in 1991.

Since then it has managed funerals including Princess Diana's in 1997 and that of the Queen Mother in 2002. 

On Friday staff at the firm were able to confirm they were working on the arrangements, but were not able to say more. 

Prince Philip's ceremonial funeral is expected to be conducted at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and it has been confirmed he will not lie in state. 

You may also want to watch:

Prince Philip
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead High Street, which Sainsbury's will soon join

Sainsbury's Hampstead: 'Chain must listen to residents'

Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Abdi Ahmed and Ahmed Mohamed raped a 16-year-old they preyed upon by Camden Town tube station

Crime

Camden men jailed for rape of teenager targeted by Tube station

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House in Wood Green

Investigations | Special Report

Revealed: How council paid £23m for an office block valued at £10m

Charles Thomson

person
Workers at the junction of Church Lane and Hornsey High Street

Burst pipe in Hornsey High Street leaves residents without water

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus