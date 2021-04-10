Prince Philip's funeral: Camden firm Levertons to make arrangements

Published: 9:09 AM April 10, 2021

Cousins (back left to right) Andrew and Pippa Leverton, who run Leverton & Sons, with former chairman Clive Leverton in 2013. On the right is Prince Philip, commander of HMS Magpie in 1951 - Credit: Polly Hancock/PA

Camden's famous Leverton & Sons funeral directors will continue its long association with the Royal Family and look after arrangements for Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen's consort died on Friday (April 9), aged 99, and a ceremonial royal funeral is expected to be held.

Arrangements are likely to be significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The family firm Levertons - based in Mornington Crescent but with offices in Golders Green, Kentish Town, Hampstead, Muswell Hill and Gospel Oak - first became the Royal Family's undertakers of choice in 1991.

Since then it has managed funerals including Princess Diana's in 1997 and that of the Queen Mother in 2002.

On Friday staff at the firm were able to confirm they were working on the arrangements, but were not able to say more.

Prince Philip's ceremonial funeral is expected to be conducted at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and it has been confirmed he will not lie in state.

