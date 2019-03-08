Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market this morning to wish them well as they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall look at an array of vegetables during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall look at an array of vegetables during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Charles and Camilla were set to watch a performance by a band from the borough's Young Music Makers before visiting stalls and meeting stallholders. Some have been trading at the market since 1999. Run by London Farmers' Markets, it is popular with businesses and locals alike, with nearby restaurant Bradley's sourcing their veg from there.

During the visit a "flash mob" of Oliver! was performed by the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama for the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Charles last visited the market in 2000.

The Prince of Wales'second cousin, Princess Alexandra is the patron of the school, founded in 1906, which is yards away from the weekly market. The heir to the throne and the duchess then presented a tree to mark the occasion. The market in Eton Avenue, near the controversial 100 Avenue Road development became the third of its type in the capital when it opened.