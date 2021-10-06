Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Gates to stay at Primrose Hill as night-time weekend closure continues

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:56 PM October 6, 2021   
Primrose Hill will remain closed overnight at the weekends until at least early November.

Gates were put up at the park in April on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in response to persistent antisocial behaviour and disturbance for local residents.

The Royal Parks, which manages Primrose Hill, has decided to extend the measure until at least November 5.

A spokesperson said: “Having reviewed the situation again recently, we have made the decision to keep the gates closed until at least November 5, at which point we will consider whether weekend closures should be extended beyond that date.

“We understand that this is frustrating for many local residents and we will continue to monitor the situation. As always, we urge all visitors to be mindful of others and to respect the park and local residents.” 

The introduction of gates split the Primrose Hill community. Many welcomed efforts to reduce noise and disturbance in the area, but others believe the overnight closure has proven unfair by hampering people’s access to a public space.

Large pools of water were pictured in the park on Tuesday (October 5) following rainfall, with other parts of London including Knightsbridge experiencing flooding as roads and railways were hit with disruption.

