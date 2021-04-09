Primrose Hill to close at night this weekend after antisocial behaviour

Published: 11:02 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM April 9, 2021

Primrose Hill will be shut overnight this weekend in response to “persistent antisocial behaviour”.

The park will close at 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after a spate of late-night parties and crowds in recent weeks. It will reopen in the morning.

The Royal Parks, local councillors and police officers had previously discussed plans to close the park, which many residents had called for.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “This weekend Primrose Hill will be closed to the public from 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings until the following morning.

“This is a short-term solution to deal with the persistent antisocial behaviour and disruption to the local neighbourhood that we have witnessed since lockdown rules have begun to be lifted.

A notice of the closure - Credit: Jenny McCririck

“This is reflective of behaviour that has been taking place across London and the country’s open spaces at a time when all leisure venues remain closed.”

The police will be conducting day and night patrols. But Inspector Richard Berns said that, without gates, the closure could only be implemented via signage and officers telling park users to leave.

Primrose Hill is the only Royal Park in central London that isn't closed overnight.