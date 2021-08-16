Published: 8:44 AM August 16, 2021

Primrose Hill Road at the junction with Adelaide Road, where the crash took place - Credit: Google

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was left fighting for his life, following a crash with a lorry in Primrose Hill.

Police were called just after 6am on Thursday morning (August 12) to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a lorry at the junction with Adelaide Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service, and the cyclist - a man in his 60s - was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

His next of kin are aware, according to Scotland Yard.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Detectives from the serious collision investigation unit would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Michael Dougall said: “This collision has left a man in a serious condition in hospital and it is vital that we understand the circumstances that led up to the collision.

"I would ask any motorists or cyclists who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage to see if it covers this incident.

“I would urge any witnesses to come forward with any information no matter how small or trivial it may seem to you - it could be vital to my investigation.“

Call the team on 020 8246 9820 or 101 with information, or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1170/12Aug.