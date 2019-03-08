Primrose Hill leaseholders panic over ‘outrageous’ plans for block extension

“Vulnerable” residents in a Primrose Hill block are concerned that plans to build a nine-flat extension could “ruin their quality of life”.

Freeholder Robert Morley is hoping Camden Council’s planning committee will tomorrow (Thurs) approve his scheme to extend Barrie House, which has views of Primrose Hill itself, but leaseholders there are concerned about the disruption this will cause and have described the plans as an “overdevelopment” which will impact on the health of a vulnerable group.

Alain Gherson has owned a flat in the block since 2013. He told this newspaper: “I fully understand that the landlord has the right to do what he wants to the building but he has shown so little consideration to everyone living here.

“I have a number of medical issues and I’m worried about my wellbeing. I have got heart and liver problems

The Barrie House Residents’ group has also written to the committee to emphasise the vulnerability of leaseholders, including one who fears their adult son – who has autism – will be unable to visit his father, who has serious health concerns of his own.

Another leaseholder who did not wish to be named added: “The view is one of the main reasons we bought a flat here. It’s going to be far too close and will turn our homes into a building site.”

Local councillor Leo Cassarani (Lab, Swiss Cottage) said he had been aware of the contentious development since before his election last May.

He told the Ham&High: “I have worked with ther residents since the very beginning. To me, it just seems outrageous. And there are all the stories about how people’s health will be affected.

“I get the impression that the freeholder has done the absolute least possible statutory consultation.”

Mr Morley, who contends that he held a meeting in November 2017 to appraise leaseholders of the plans told the Ham&High: “Of course I have sympathy for the people affected. Particularly for the three flats which wioll have the views from one of their windows affected.”

He added that, were the plans to be approved, he envisaged the work – “a fairly straightforward project” – could be completed in a year, and he said it would comply with all relevant planning legislation designed to mitigate the disruption caused.