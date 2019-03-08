Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Primrose Hill leaseholders celebrate as Camden planners block controversial Barrie House extension

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 April 2019

Barrie House, Primrose Hill. Picture: Google

Barrie House, Primrose Hill. Picture: Google

Archant

A week ago today (Thurs), Camden’s planning committee rejected a recommendation to approve a controversial development at Barrie House in Primrose Hill.

Freeholder Robert Morley had hoped to build nine new flats adjacent to the existing block, but councillors voted four to three against the plans, which a group of leaseholders had opposed.

Their opposition was based on concerns their homes would be overlooked by an “outrageous” over-development.

The decision was greeted with cheer by leaseholders including Alain Gherson, who has owned a flat in the block since 2013.

He told this newspaper: “We won! We will have to be vigilant but the freeholder will at least have to submit new plans now.”

The councillors who rejected the plans justified their votes on the grounds that the project failed to “protect the amenity of community occupiers and neighbours particularly by reference to outlook and the increased sense of enclosure”.

Mr Morley was expected to appeal the decision.

Before the meeting, the Barrie House Leaseholders Group had written to the committee to emphasise the vulnerability of leaseholders, including one who feared their adult son – who has autism – would have been unable to visit his father, who has serious health concerns of his own.

Cllr Leo Cassarani (Lab, Swiss Cottage) backed the leaseholders.

Beforehand he told this newspaper: “To me, it just seems outrageous. And there are all the stories about how people’s health would be affected.

“I get the impression that the freeholder has done the absolute least possible statutory consultation.”

Cllr Cassarani added that the leaseholders “are certainly not NIMBYs” and pointed to the acceptance of previous plans to build a family home on the site.

Mr Morley told the Ham&High: “Of course I have sympathy for the people affected.

”Particularly for the three flats which would have the views from one of their windows affected.”

Had the plans been approved, he envisaged the work – “a fairly straightforward project” – could have been completed inside a year.

But the leaseholders group had disagreed. One resident who did not wish to be named for health reasons told this paper her fear was that the development would “be far too close and turn our homes into a building site for however long”.

Members of the planning committee agreed with leaseholders that the proximity of the new building to Barrie House was a reason to block the plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Most Read

Camden EU national has ‘no right to reside’ as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lewington confident Saracens have shown mental strength needed to succeed

Alex Lewington and his Saracens colleagues applaud the fans after beating Newcastle Falcons (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dele doubtful for Terriers clash and Kane set for lengthy lay-off

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) tackles Manchester City's Fabian Delph, resulting in a injury for Kane, during the Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: PA Images).

SSE Wildcats captured in natural habitat as numbers grow across England

England's Ellen White celebrates with her team-mates after she scores to put her side 2-0 up during the International Friendly match against Spain (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Haringey remain second after play-off rivals lose, but cannot afford any more slips

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists