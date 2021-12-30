Usually Primrose Hill provides a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks - but this year they aren't taking place - Credit: PA

The entrance to Primrose Hill park will be guarded on New Year's Eve this year to stop revellers throwing parties there.

The gates will close to the public at 10pm and remain locked until 6am on New Year’s Day.

On the night, stewards placed at the entrances to the park in Primrose Hill Road will advise visitors to leave the area by 10pm.

Usually the hill is a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks - but this year they aren't taking place.

The Royal Parks, which manages the beauty spot, says it is supporting the Met to ensure the park doesn't become a place for large groups to gather at midnight, or to let off their own fireworks and lanterns in breach of regulations.

Park manager Nick Biddle said: “In previous years we have been happy for people to respectfully observe the New Year’s Eve fireworks on Primrose Hill.

"This year the fireworks are not taking place, so we are urging those looking to enjoy the broadcast spectacular to stay in and watch it on the TV."