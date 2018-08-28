Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Primrose Hill flood panic: Firefighters called after water main deluge leaves flats and car parks underwater

PUBLISHED: 13:45 15 January 2019

Primrose Hill under water after a water main broke. Picture: Camden Police

Primrose Hill under water after a water main broke. Picture: Camden Police

Archant

A water main burst in Primrose Hill last night and left two ground floor flats flooded and standing water in a pair of basement car parks.

The main, on Avenue Road at its junction with Prince Albert Road, fractured on Monday evening.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called at around eight before the brigade led four people from one of the affected flats to safety.

The two flooded flats were 20cm underwater, while six cars parked in the basement were also damaged by the deluge.

The underground car park of an adjacent block was also flooded to a depth of 10cm.

Fire brigade watch manager Tim Martin said: “Fire crews pumped away water using high volume pumps in order to stop more flats from being affected by the flood water. Fire rescue unit crews wearing dry suits searched the basement and thankfully found no one trapped.”

A Thames Water spokesperson apolgised to those affected and confirmed representatives were “working hard to repair the pipe”.

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

Petr Cech.

Arsenal U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg opens up on fit-again Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA

Arsenal keeper and Premier League icon Petr Cech has announced he is to retire at the end of the season

Petr Cech.

Lloris at a loss to explain Tottenham defeat

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Premier League match against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Smith ecstatic with Hendon’s shock win at Hitchin

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists