Primrose Hill flood panic: Firefighters called after water main deluge leaves flats and car parks underwater

Primrose Hill under water after a water main broke. Picture: Camden Police Archant

A water main burst in Primrose Hill last night and left two ground floor flats flooded and standing water in a pair of basement car parks.

The main, on Avenue Road at its junction with Prince Albert Road, fractured on Monday evening.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called at around eight before the brigade led four people from one of the affected flats to safety.

The two flooded flats were 20cm underwater, while six cars parked in the basement were also damaged by the deluge.

The underground car park of an adjacent block was also flooded to a depth of 10cm.

Fire brigade watch manager Tim Martin said: “Fire crews pumped away water using high volume pumps in order to stop more flats from being affected by the flood water. Fire rescue unit crews wearing dry suits searched the basement and thankfully found no one trapped.”

A Thames Water spokesperson apolgised to those affected and confirmed representatives were “working hard to repair the pipe”.