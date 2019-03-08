Primrose Hill Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary - with special mystery guest invited too

Last year's Primrose Hill Dog Show. Picture: RLGPhoto Archant

Next week revellers at the Primrose Hill Festival will mark its tenth anniversary with what promises to be a special event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the organisers, Karen Santi, told this newspaper: "There'll be the dog show, there'll be so many great things going on, including one or two surprises!

"It has grown in number and ambition in the ten years we've been doing it, and we always get a great crowd."

The highlight, as Karen promises, could well be the dog show. This year hosted by community stalwart Sylvia Jacobs, it will see a fundraising drive to benefit the local St Mary's Youth Centre in Elsworthy Road.

You may also want to watch:

Sylvia, 85, told this newspaper: "We are a very tight-knit area and we really hope we can raise a lot of money for St Mary's.

"When it comes to the dog show, we're the opposite of Crufts, we want to hear amazing stories!"

Additionally, there will be a roller disco and an ultra-secret surprise musical guest.

The festival runs from 9.30 to 5.30 on Sunday May 19.