Primrose Hill Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary - with special mystery guest invited too

PUBLISHED: 11:33 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 10 May 2019

Last year's Primrose Hill Dog Show. Picture: RLGPhoto

Last year's Primrose Hill Dog Show. Picture: RLGPhoto

Next week revellers at the Primrose Hill Festival will mark its tenth anniversary with what promises to be a special event.

One of the organisers, Karen Santi, told this newspaper: "There'll be the dog show, there'll be so many great things going on, including one or two surprises!

"It has grown in number and ambition in the ten years we've been doing it, and we always get a great crowd."

The highlight, as Karen promises, could well be the dog show. This year hosted by community stalwart Sylvia Jacobs, it will see a fundraising drive to benefit the local St Mary's Youth Centre in Elsworthy Road.

Sylvia, 85, told this newspaper: "We are a very tight-knit area and we really hope we can raise a lot of money for St Mary's.

"When it comes to the dog show, we're the opposite of Crufts, we want to hear amazing stories!"

Additionally, there will be a roller disco and an ultra-secret surprise musical guest.

The festival runs from 9.30 to 5.30 on Sunday May 19.

Swain's Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain's Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Royal Free Hospital: Four hour blood test wait for patients - as trust says to avoid peak times

Part of the queue for blood tests at the Royal Free Hospital, on Tuesday.

Royal Free Hospital: CQC downgrades NHS trust to 'requires improvement' over safety, responsiveness and financial woes

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Barnet Council leader Richard Cornelius steps down, Dan Thomas will take over

Conservative leader Richard Cornelius

