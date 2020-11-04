Primrose Hill boss warns: Don’t celebrate Bonfire Night here this year

The view from Primrose Hill this Bonfire Night will not be like this. Picture: Submitted Archant

Don’t congregate in Primrose Hill or Regent’s Park to watch fireworks on November 5, warned the Royal Parks on Wednesday. With the new national lockdown beginning on Bonfire Night itself, bosses at the Royal Parks have taken pains to urge Londoners to avoid heading out in hope of seeing fireworks from Primrose Hill.

In normal years, the park’s elevation makes it a popular place for groups to celebrate.

Nick Biddle, who manages Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, emphasised fireworks were banned in the parks and added: “In previous years we have been happy for people to respectfully observe London’s firework displays on Primrose Hill.

“This year is going to be very different. The usual celebrations have been cancelled or modified, so we are urging people to follow the guidance and stay indoors.”

Mr Biddle said the same applied to the rest of the festive period, especially New Year’s Eve.