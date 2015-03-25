Camden’s first rainbow crossing laid in High Street to mark Pride
PUBLISHED: 11:10 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 29 June 2020
A rainbow crossing has been unfurled in Camden High Street to celebrate Pride month.
The permanent crossing is the borough’s first of its type and it was installed at the junction of Jamestown Road and Hawley Crescent on Global Pride Day (June 27).
This June, instead of its usual parade Camden is marking Pride with a programme of virtual events including online exhibitions, playlists and reading lists to show solidarity with its LGBT+ communities.
Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden Council’s environment chief, said: “Whether it’s the establishment of Gay’s The Word bookshop on Marchmont Street, or even the very first performance of Lily Savage taking at the Black Cap on Camden High Street, LGBT+ people have long contributed to the life of the borough here in Camden, fighting for equality and progress against the forces of discrimination.
“This is Camden’s first rainbow crossing, and is a symbol of celebration and pride in this history and in Camden’s diverse communities.”
People can support Pride and comment on social media about the crossing with the hashtag #WeMakeCamdenProud.
