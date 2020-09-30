Search

‘Small sacrifices’ can prevent London lockdown says Haringey public health chief

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 September 2020

Dr Will Maimaris has asked people to take

Dr Will Maimaris has asked people to take "small sacrifices" to protect public health. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey Council’s director of public health has urged residents to “act now” after London was placed on the Covid-19 watchlist amid rising infections.

Public health data for the week running to September 26 shows Haringey had a coronavirus case rate of 36 per 100,000 people, up from 23 the previous week.

Dr Will Maimaris said infections of Covid-19 rose considerably after the summer holiday, especially among under-30s.

You may also want to watch:

“If we take action now, we will be able to slow the spread, Dr Maimaris said.

“If we don’t and the situation worsens, then we risk further sanctions being placed on Haringey and London as a whole that will have a very real impact on our daily lives.

“As a community, we must do the right thing and play our part, and that means making some small sacrifices for the greater good.”

Haringey’s public health lead encouraged residents to download the government’s Test and Trace app.

The local authority’s leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, meanwhile, warned that a national lockdown would harm local businesses as well as residents.

