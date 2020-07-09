Pret A Manger store still set for Hampstead - despite sandwich chain’s coronavirus cuts

Plans for Pret to move into Hampstead are still on despite the sandwich chain closing 30 stores nationwide, this newspaper understands.

On Monday (July 6), Pret announced wholesale cuts due to the impact of coronavirus, with at least 1,000 jobs likely to be axed.

But the high street retailer is still set to move into the former Monica clothes shop in 37-39 South End Road, once National Rail has granted permissions over safety.

There is no current timeframe for when this will be complete and when Pret will move in.

A spokesperson for the site’s landlord, The Arch Company, said: “In order to maintain the operational safety of the railway, Network Rail need to consent to any proposed works to the unit before a tenant can move in.”

In February, squatters were removed from the derelict shop after The Arch Company took out an injunction.

The prospect of Pret moving into Hampstead has split local residents and businesses over the independence and character of the area.

The sandwich chain declined to comment when approached by the Ham&High.

