Pret A Manger opens in Haverstock Hill
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Food and drink firm Pret A Manger has opened a new branch in Haverstock Hill.
The chain, which has more than 300 stores in London, set up shop in Belsize Park last Monday (October 4).
The new cafe is next to Belsize Park underground station, in the unit on the front of new build flats in front of the Globe Tennis Club.
Prior to redevelopment, it was home to the Hampstead Emporium and then the Good For You party supplies shop.
Good For You was destroyed in a fire in 2014.
Pret also plans to move into the former Monica clothes shop at 37-39 South End Road, but it is awaiting safety permissions after a structural survey by National Rail.
Last month, the coffee franchise announced plans to double the size of its business within the next five years.
You may also want to watch:
Pret, like many high street shops and cafes, was badly hit by Covid-19 restrictions – revenue for 2020 was £299m, compared to £708m in 2019.
