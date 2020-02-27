Search

Advanced search

Postal strikes over early mornings and £9m cannabis smuggling in pigs' guts: This week's Ham&High 30 years ago

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 March 2020

The Ham&High in 1990. Picture: Ham&High

The Ham&High in 1990. Picture: Ham&High

Archant

This week in 1990 GPs warned that a property crisis in Hampstead threatened to engulf thousands of patients.

Doctors responsible for the welfare of about 30,000 people between Whitestone Pond and Regent's Park said there was a very real danger their practices would be forced to close, leaving their patients without a GP.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, more than 4,000 postal workers in north west London went on strike against a bid to bring forward the start of their working hours from 7am to 6.40am.

There were also disagreements with the Royal Mail over how a huge backlog of post would be cleared, a dispute which at the time kept letter boxes sealed.

Meanwhile, two men involved in smuggling more than £9 million of cannabis inside pigs' guts at a West Hampstead warehouse were jailed.

It was revealed how customs officers investigating the racket nearly lost the scent but ended up battling through the foul-smelling barrels which held the pigs' skins to eventually find the huge drug haul.

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Fourth coronavirus patient admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, ‘no risk’ to other patients says NHS trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Fourth coronavirus patient admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, ‘no risk’ to other patients says NHS trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

1950s classroom tales and corporal punishment: Gospel Oak school memories revisited

A Gospel Oak teacher rings the bell to bring an end to playtime. Picture: Henry Grant

Postal strikes over early mornings and £9m cannabis smuggling in pigs’ guts: This week’s Ham&High 30 years ago

The Ham&High in 1990. Picture: Ham&High

Continental Cup Final: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger appears dejected after the final whistle of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup final at the City Ground

Premiership: Northampton 21 Saracens 27

Saracens' Rotimi Segun scores his side's first try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton.

Isthmian League: Wingate & Finchley 1 Lewes 1

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison)
Drive 24