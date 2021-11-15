Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'To remind people of the sacrifices made' – WWII veteran poppy seller

Kat Pirnak

Published: 12:17 PM November 15, 2021
Poppy seller Reg White served in the Second World War

Poppy seller Reg White served in the Second World War - Credit: Susanna White

A 97-year-old former soldier who fought in the Second World War has continued a 10-year run selling poppies in north London for Remembrance Day. 

Reg White, who has lived in the area for 23 years, has sold poppies in Highgate, Muswell Hill, and Crouch End. 

He told the Ham&High that poppies are important because they “help remind people of the sacrifices made in the past”. 

This year, Reg sold poppies in Muswell Hill and raised more than £200 in just two hours. 

Reg’s daughter, Susanna White, told the Ham&High: “People are often very pleased to see him and have been giving generously." 

Reg joined the army in 1942, aged 18. As a member of the Royal Artillery, he was sent to France about two weeks after D-Day, where he was later injured. 

After his recovery, Reg trained as a glider pilot and parachutist, and spent a total of 27 years in the army, serving all over the world.

