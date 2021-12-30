Opinion
Gallery: Remembering north London's 2021 in pictures
Polly Hancock
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Despite starting 2021 in lockdown, there was still that familiar urgency to get the Ham&High onto the newsstands.
With a lack of organised events, picture spreads had to be gleaned from not much happening. So like everyone else, I walked.
I sought out historic remnants in both Hampstead and Highgate to photograph. I went to Camden Town where amongst the closed down shops there was amazing street art, and of course I went to the Heath.
There were still things happening of course, but due to the virus themed circumstances, they tended not to come with a press release.
However it became apparent that the on-going Covid crisis was also serving as a springboard to urgent action by some of the amazing, determined and organised women that I’d previously encountered at more public events. Women like Sue Measures, from Sidings Community Centre in West Hampstead, and Lindsay Wylie of the Highgate based charity Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation, both stepped up to expand their respective food banks and co-ordinated essential supplies for those hardest hit.
A mention too for Katherine Ives, at the helm of Lauderdale House, who steered the historic house and arts education charity through the lockdowns almost single-handedly by furloughing staff and holding events online.
Then there was our local brigade of unstoppable volunteers; people like April Cameron and Fiona Murphy of Friends of Waterlow Park, alongside members of Heath Hands who all continued to add their care, skills and green-fingered touches to our open spaces.
I would probably have never encountered any of these people, or even known what a massive difference they make to our community had it not been for the Ham&High.
This newspaper has been part of the community for over 100 years, but in the last 21 months there have been a whole new set of challenges for its journalists.
Throughout these strange times, they’ve had to operate from the isolation of working from home and chase almost every news story by phone or other remote means. So mentions of the year wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the Ham&High crew: editor André, features editor Bridget and reporters Michael, Sam, Nathalie and Sally.