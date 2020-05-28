Search

Join the Ham&High to quiz Camden Council leader Georgia Gould in a live Q&A on Zoom

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 28 May 2020

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould speaking outside the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre after residents were evacuated from the Chalcots Estate. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Images

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould speaking outside the Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre after residents were evacuated from the Chalcots Estate. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Camden Council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and issues in the borough under lockdown will be the subjects of a live online Q&A.

Council leader Georgia Gould will answer readers’ questions in a live Zoom call chaired by Ham&High editor André Langlois.

The event is on Thursday, June 4 from 4.30-5pm.

You may also want to watch:

Audience members will be able to raise their hands during the half-hour session, with those selected taken off mute to put a question to the leader.

Cllr Gould said: “The spirit of Camden in response to a deeply difficult time for our whole community has been extraordinary – from the courage and dedication of our local NHS staff, carers and frontline workers, to our volunteers and community organisations who have organised food deliveries and looked out for their neighbours, right through to each resident who has followed the guidelines and stayed at home.

“This has been a painful and difficult time that has shone a light on the inequalities in our society. We will need to keep taking care of each other to heal and rebuild after the loss and trauma of the last few months. As we start to look to the future, we don’t just want to go back to how things were but to work together to shape a fairer, greener society that ensures no one in Camden gets left behind. We want to hear the thoughts of all who live and work in Camden on how we can work together to support all who have been impacted by Covid-19 and renew our economy and neighbourhoods together.”

Mr Langlois said: “Local authorities have played a huge role in getting the country through this crisis. The sheer logistical challenge they have faced in these difficult times has been complicated and massive. I’m delighted that Cllr Gould has agreed to join us to answer readers’ questions.”

Limited places will be available to book from the Eventbrite page here from 4.30pm on Thursday, May 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

