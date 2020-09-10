Search

West Hampstead doctor faces sex assault trial for St Mary’s Hospital allegations

PUBLISHED: 12:42 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 10 September 2020

Dr Kabir Sandhu, who currently works at a GP practice in West Hampstead, denied six counts of sexual assault at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

PA/Press Association Images

A West Hampstead doctor has appeared in court accused of a string of sexual assaults against a member of staff at a busy London hospital.

Dr Kabir Sandhu, 29, is alleged to have repeatedly touched the complainant inappropriately while working at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on February 2 last year.

He is further accused of grabbing her around the throat with “some pressure” and kissing her, and also of rubbing himself against her, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Sandhu, of Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, denied six counts of sexual assault.

Judge Nina Tempia sent the case to Southwark Crown Court on October 5 for a plea and case management hearing.

Sandhu, who is currently working as GP at a practice in West Hampstead, was granted bail on the condition he does not contact the complainant.

