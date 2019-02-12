Search

Haringey councillor defiant after backing MP who said Labour had been ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism

PUBLISHED: 12:01 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 05 March 2019

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Cllr Noah Tucker. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

A Haringey Council cabinet member has remained defiant after saying a Labour MP was suspended for “speaking the truth” about antisemitism, and the party’s recent split had nothing to do with the issue.

There has been calls for Noah Tucker, who is the Haringey’s insourcing and corporate services chief, to apologise and resign after his comments at a local party meeting on February 27.

He told the meeting: “You wouldn’t know it from the media, but this formation of a splinter group and the resignation of a small number of our MPs has nothing whatsoever to do with antisemitism [...] allegations of bullying [or] Brexit.

“It has everything to do with an attempt to protect the power, the privilege and the huge wealth of a tiny minority of people who exploit from exploitation, privitisation and austerity.”

He also said the resignations were in an attempt to promote a foreign policy “based on promoting imperialist war and shoring up corrupt, absolutist regimes like our chummy friends in Saudi Arabia.”

He also criticised Chris Williamson’s suspension. He said it was something members should “worry about.” According to a partial clip of his speech posted online, Cllr Tucker said Williamson had action taken against him “for the crime of speaking of the truth.”

Mr Williamson, the MP for Derby North, was suspended last week for saying for saying Labour had been “too apologetic” about antisemitism within the party.

In a statement, Cllr Noah Tucker said: “I am absolutely committed to tackling antisemitism within our Party and wider society. I fully support the work of the Party Leadership to fight antisemitism.

“I would never seek to downplay the seriousness or importance of the fight against it.”

In the wake of the recording coming to light, Haringey’s Lib Dem opposition has called for him to resign. The party’s leader, Liz Morris said: “Cllr Tucker’s comments reveal a complete lack of empathy for the victims of anti-Semitism and a willingness to ignore what they have suffered.”

The councillor for Highgate said: “He should apologise for the hurt he has caused and resign from the Council immediately.”

