Search

Advanced search

The Winch: Swiss Cottage community centre’s call to ‘support our summer’ and help children make up for lost time as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 10:07 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 25 June 2020

Children at the Winch in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The Winch

Children at the Winch in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The Winch

Archant

Swiss Cottage community centre the Winch is hoping a “support our summer” fundraising drive can help raise funds to give vulnerable families much-needed support as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Volunteers deliver food from the Winch community centre in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The WinchVolunteers deliver food from the Winch community centre in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The Winch

The centre, which has been at the heart of the community since the 1970s, has spent the past three months helping to support disadvantaged young people and families struggling with the impact of confinement.

After making it a priority to call up the 100 most vulnerable regular users of the centre, the Winch staff have helped with emotional support and physical necessities.

In partnership with their local GP their team has been delivering food around north Camden – and as soon as opening was possible the centre itself has been finding ways to help its community.

Rashid Iqbal, chief exec at the Winch, told the Ham&High how it had adapted, and why it was anxious for more funds to help support the most vulnerable over a long summer and beyond.

Children at the Winch in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The WinchChildren at the Winch in Swiss Cottage. Picture: The Winch

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We have been supporting the vulnerable in our community with food deliveries, shopping help, phone calls. Iniitially, it was helping with the material things – people who couldn’t shop, lack of access to devices.”

At the moment, the centre is open to families three days a week, by appointment only. Rashid explained: “They may be families in temporary accommodation, families who have fled domestic violence, or families struggling with their mental health. Effectively the people with underliing inequalities who have been suffering the most.

“We have developed a system where they have the opportunity to come in and see support staff while, social distancing, we’re able to look after their children, too.

“But clearly, it’s not enough. We can only see 20 or so families and we need ways to do more.”

The Winch has provided after-school provision and childcare for key worker families in collaboration with Holy Trinity Primary, and is planning on working with families to expand this and help feed vulnerable children over the summer.

Rashid, who empahsised BAME groups had suffered disproportionately with youth unemployment, anxiety, and being those most likely to return to work soonest, added: “There’s not funding for children’s wellbeing, their emotional development in other senses. There’s a huge amount of work to be done, this all takes money.”

To help the Winch’s campaign, which will see donations between June 23 and June 30 doubled, visit donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001bYFp3AAG

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lloris backing Kane to fire Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal against West Ham

Carter to leave Arsenal after 11 years

Arsenal's Danielle Carter (centre) celebrates scoring her side's winning goal during the 2016 SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Part-time return for Middlesex cricketers from July 1

Stevie Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones and Max Holden model the new Middlesex kit (pic Middlesex CC)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Coronavirus: Wood fears loss of future cricket stars

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood celebrate with the ICC World Cup ahead of a Vitality Blast T20 match at Emirates Riverside