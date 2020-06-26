Search

Advanced search

100 Avenue Road pause: Community centre boss calls for developer to ‘lay out a timescale’ after construction halted on Swiss Cottage tower

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 June 2020

Kids at the Winch have helped created murals on 100 Avenue Road's hoarding. Picture: The Winch

Kids at the Winch have helped created murals on 100 Avenue Road's hoarding. Picture: The Winch

Archant

With plans for a tower block in Swiss Cottage “paused”, the boss of a local community centre which should be getting a new HQ when the building is finished has called for clarity.

100 Avenue Road100 Avenue Road

Earlier in June, a community working group (CWG) was told by representatives from the developer – Essential Living – that it was reviewing all of its projects in light of “unprecedented circumstances”.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Rashid Iqbal, chief exec at the Winch, which has served families and children in Swiss Cottage and Belsize since the 1970s said the developer – Essential Living – should “lay out a timescale”. for their decision-making, and he said it was vital any change to the tower block plans didn’t see community benefits lost.

READ MORE: 100 Avenue Road construction paused – and politicians ‘seek certainty’ about future of controversial Swiss Cottage tower

READ MORE: Swiss Cottage community centre’s call to ‘support our summer’ and help children make up for lost time as lockdown eases

He told the Ham&High: “There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty about the project. It’s key that we don’t lose these benefits – the social housing, the space for the Winch – for the Swiss Cottage and Belsize community.

“Key worker accommodation is critical now more than ever. Are they going to try and do this cheaply? We have seen developers of all kinds renege on promises made at planning forthe socail benefits to the community.

“What is required is for EL to lay out a timescale. Or we need the council to step in and exert its influence to to either push the developer to build quickly and ensure the community benefits are realised, or they can explore prove visionary options. The key question is, what is this pause for?”

READ MORE: Opinion: We’d love to find a better plan now 100 Avenue Road has been halted

He explained why clarity was so important: “The challenge we face is that we are in a building that’s decaying, it’s in a state of disrepair. And because everyone is assuming the Winch is moving, it’s near impossible to invest in a building you are about to leave.”

Reacting to the news of the pause in construction, which the CWG was told could last until at least the end of this year, councillors of all persuasions cited the Winch’s future as a key element of the scheme, while Camden’s planning chief Cllr Danny Beales said: “Our priority is to protect the community benefits and if possible to use this opportunity to try and secure an improved scheme.”

Essential Living have not responded to this newspaper’s requests to comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women’s captain Schillaci retires

Karen Hills and Jenna Schillaci celebrate (pic wusphotography.com)

Arsenal’s Martinelli out for rest of season after knee surgery

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring against West Ham at London Stadium

Matchroom Boxing reveal Fight Camp line-up for August shows

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn during a press conference

Prostate Cancer UK celebrate return of football in new video

Prostate Cancer UK has released a new video to celebrate the return of football

Morgan made first female Honorary Life Vice-President of Middlesex

England's Beth Morgan (left) and Claire Taylor put runs on the board during the Final of the Women's ICC World Twenty20 at Lord's