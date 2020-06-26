100 Avenue Road pause: Community centre boss calls for developer to ‘lay out a timescale’ after construction halted on Swiss Cottage tower

With plans for a tower block in Swiss Cottage “paused”, the boss of a local community centre which should be getting a new HQ when the building is finished has called for clarity.

Earlier in June, a community working group (CWG) was told by representatives from the developer – Essential Living – that it was reviewing all of its projects in light of “unprecedented circumstances”.

Now, Rashid Iqbal, chief exec at the Winch, which has served families and children in Swiss Cottage and Belsize since the 1970s said the developer – Essential Living – should “lay out a timescale”. for their decision-making, and he said it was vital any change to the tower block plans didn’t see community benefits lost.

He told the Ham&High: “There’s still a fair amount of uncertainty about the project. It’s key that we don’t lose these benefits – the social housing, the space for the Winch – for the Swiss Cottage and Belsize community.

“Key worker accommodation is critical now more than ever. Are they going to try and do this cheaply? We have seen developers of all kinds renege on promises made at planning forthe socail benefits to the community.

“What is required is for EL to lay out a timescale. Or we need the council to step in and exert its influence to to either push the developer to build quickly and ensure the community benefits are realised, or they can explore prove visionary options. The key question is, what is this pause for?”

He explained why clarity was so important : “The challenge we face is that we are in a building that’s decaying, it’s in a state of disrepair. And because everyone is assuming the Winch is moving, it’s near impossible to invest in a building you are about to leave.”

Reacting to the news of the pause in construction, which the CWG was told could last until at least the end of this year, councillors of all persuasions cited the Winch’s future as a key element of the scheme, while Camden’s planning chief Cllr Danny Beales said: “Our priority is to protect the community benefits and if possible to use this opportunity to try and secure an improved scheme.”

Essential Living have not responded to this newspaper’s requests to comment.