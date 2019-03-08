Search

Advanced search

Lib Dem Hampstead and Kilburn candidate Matthew Sanders says the only way to halt austerity is to stop Brexit

PUBLISHED: 17:36 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 September 2019

Matthew Sanders (centre) with fellow Lib Dems after he was chosen to fight Hampstead and Kilburn aat the next general election. Pictured (L to R) Cllr Luisa Porritt MEP, Marsha Ray, Matthew, Cllr Tom Simon and Cllr Flick Rea. Picture: Roger King/Camden Lib Dems

Matthew Sanders (centre) with fellow Lib Dems after he was chosen to fight Hampstead and Kilburn aat the next general election. Pictured (L to R) Cllr Luisa Porritt MEP, Marsha Ray, Matthew, Cllr Tom Simon and Cllr Flick Rea. Picture: Roger King/Camden Lib Dems

Archant

The only way to get out of austerity is to stop Brexit, according to a former aide to Nick Clegg who will challenge Tulip Siddiq for the Liberal

Matthew Sanders, who was a Camden councillor for Haverstock between 2006 and 2014, was chosen by members at a meeting on Sunday afternoon.

He now aims to build on the momentum generated at the European elections in May where the party won across the borough, including in ardent-Tory wards such as Frognal and Fitzjohns.

He said: "It's been a whirlwind. I've always had the dream of being able to stand for Parliament here. I'm humbled and proud to be carrying the flag."

The 36-year-old was part of the Lib Dem and Conservative coalition which ran the council between 2006 and 2010 under Keith Moffitt. He went on to work for Nick Clegg as an advisor on education between late-2011 and 2015.

He said: "I was really proud of some of the things we were able to do, like pupil premium and free school meals for children from poorer backgrounds."

Matthew himself was a recipient of free school meals while growing up in Ulverston, near Barrow-in-Furness. He came to Camden after studying architecture at Cambridge University where he volunteered for Sarah Teather MP in Brent East, which included parts of the now-Hampstead and Kilburn seat.

You may also want to watch:

With a snap election on the horizon, he is confident that the party could win, despite the Lib Dems getting 30,000 votes less than Labour two years ago. Tulip Siddiq has backed calls for a people's vote, and was pictured draped in an EU-flag at a recent rally in Russell Square.

"I'm not sure Labour has changed its stance [on Brexit]. You only have to look at Emily Thornberry's appearance on Question Time the other night where Labour said they would try to get another deal, and then could campaign against it.

"In recent elections remain voters supported the Lib Dems, with a loud voice to stop Brexit. It's very different from two years ago. Labour Remain voters in 2017 saw their vote interpreted as support for a hard Brexit. It's the biggest threat to this country's future. The only way to stop Brexit is by voting for an unambigiously remain MP from an umambigiously remain party.

Any vote for Labour is also a vote to make Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister. Voters in the last few months here have told me they're horrified by the idea that he could be."

However when asked how the Chalk Farm resident would unite a divided country if Article 50 was revoked and Brexit was halted, he dodges the question.

"My job is to represent remain voters. That will be my policy. We agree on all kinds of things. The only way to stop this chaos and this meltdown in the parliamentary system is to stop Brexit.

"The damage will be nothing compared to if we leave and voters realise they were misled. That it doesn't mean more money for the NHS. We have to come together to stop it."

He also said he doesn't believe that working for the deputy prime minister as part of the pro-austerity coalition government will work against him.

"I am not going to say that the coalition got everything right. We didn't. I am proud of some of the things we achieved. But we are talking to voters about what they actually care about, and the only way to get out of austerity is to stop Brexit."

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Zoo counts scores of seal pups born in the Thames

Harbour seal and her pub picture by Graham Mee RSPB

Most Read

Murder probe launched after man shot dead in Kentish Town

Police cordon and forensic tent Prince of Wales Rd junction Malden Rd NW5 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Woman suffers ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps

Woman in her 20s fatally stabbed in Chalk Farm

Police tent outside Hardington block Belmont St NW1 on 09.09.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill Oddie among Hampstead locals urging council to stop Keats House’s bid for film screenings and alcohol licence

Bill Oddie is one of the Hampstead locals objecting to Keats House's new licensing application. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Zoo counts scores of seal pups born in the Thames

Harbour seal and her pub picture by Graham Mee RSPB

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Hotspur to deliver unique NFL themed tours of its new stadium

General view of the Tottenham Stadium during the NFL Flag Championships (Pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Williamson: Pressure an advantage for Arsenal Women

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Loizou pleased with second half performance as Haringey Borough advance in FA Cup

Georgios Aresti of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Haringey and Wingate find out FA Cup fate

Anthony Mcdonald of Haringey scores and celebrates during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists