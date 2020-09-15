Royal Free Hospital staff presented with commemorative tile for coronavirus fight by people of Hampstead
PUBLISHED: 13:25 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 15 September 2020
Archant
To mark the contributions of staff at the Royal Free to the fight against Covid-19, hospital chief executive Kate Slemeck was presented with a commemorative tile created by Hampstead artist Melissa Fairbanks.
At a ceremony in the World Peace Garden in South Hill Park, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society Marc Hutchinson handed over the tile and paid tribute to the work of her staff in a testing 2020 so far.
Referencing the BBC’s Hospital documentary programme which featured the Royal Free in May, he complimented the “skill, selflessness and sheer heroism” of hospital staff.
Marc added it was a thank you from the people of South End Green, Hampstead and Camden to hospital staff and said: “It is in tribute to, and with the deepest gratitude for, the huge part the hospital and its staff have played, and will continue to play.”
The tile will be on display in the garden, which is just moments from the Royal Free.
