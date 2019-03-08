Lib Dems' revoke policy is 'self-serving and reckless' says Labour's new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

Finchley and Golders Green's new Labour candidate Ross Houston has called the Lib Dems' policy on Brexit "reckless," as he hopes to win the seat.

The 52-year-old called their plan to revoke Article 50 without a referendum, thereby staying in the EU, "reckless and self-serving."

Cllr Houston, who sits on Barnet Council for West Finchley ward, was chosen by members on Sunday. The previous candidate Sara Conway stood down in September.

He said: "I'm a passionate campaigner for remain. A government coming in and revoking it won't make the issue go away. We all know people who voted leave and if it was overturned without putting it back to the people they aren't going to be happy."

Cllr Houston works full-time as a housing officer for a housing association as well as his role on Barnet Council, where he sits as deputy leader of the Labour group.

Last year the party was expected to take control of the council in the local elections, but fell short, with some believing Labour's record on antisemitism was responsible.

The Fife-born Scot said that the party needed a "zero-tolerance" policy.

He added: "We have a lot of Jewish members in the party and we have led the debate in the Labour Party in terms of pushing for a more robust policy. I also think there should be an independent complaints process."

In the recent European elections the Lib Dems topped the polls. Meanwhile a recent poll put their candidate Luciana Berger eight points clear of Tory Mike Freer and 12 ahead of the Labour Party. Yet Cllr Houston is quietly confident about his chances.

He said: "I don't consider that to be an accurate reflection. It's not what we are seeing on the streets. I was polled for it, and some of the questions were very leading.

"We need to deal with austerity, the public sector has been underfunded, we need to radically change our economy, and the Green New Deal is exciting and very necessary in tackling the climate crisis."