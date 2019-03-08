Search

Advanced search

Lib Dems' revoke policy is 'self-serving and reckless' says Labour's new Finchley and Golders Green candidate

PUBLISHED: 09:57 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 30 October 2019

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Ross Houston, the Labour candidate for Finchley and Golders Green. Picture: Barnet Labour

Archant

Finchley and Golders Green's new Labour candidate Ross Houston has called the Lib Dems' policy on Brexit "reckless," as he hopes to win the seat.

The 52-year-old called their plan to revoke Article 50 without a referendum, thereby staying in the EU, "reckless and self-serving."

Cllr Houston, who sits on Barnet Council for West Finchley ward, was chosen by members on Sunday. The previous candidate Sara Conway stood down in September.

He said: "I'm a passionate campaigner for remain. A government coming in and revoking it won't make the issue go away. We all know people who voted leave and if it was overturned without putting it back to the people they aren't going to be happy."

Cllr Houston works full-time as a housing officer for a housing association as well as his role on Barnet Council, where he sits as deputy leader of the Labour group.

You may also want to watch:

Last year the party was expected to take control of the council in the local elections, but fell short, with some believing Labour's record on antisemitism was responsible.

The Fife-born Scot said that the party needed a "zero-tolerance" policy.

He added: "We have a lot of Jewish members in the party and we have led the debate in the Labour Party in terms of pushing for a more robust policy. I also think there should be an independent complaints process."

In the recent European elections the Lib Dems topped the polls. Meanwhile a recent poll put their candidate Luciana Berger eight points clear of Tory Mike Freer and 12 ahead of the Labour Party. Yet Cllr Houston is quietly confident about his chances.

He said: "I don't consider that to be an accurate reflection. It's not what we are seeing on the streets. I was polled for it, and some of the questions were very leading.

"We need to deal with austerity, the public sector has been underfunded, we need to radically change our economy, and the Green New Deal is exciting and very necessary in tackling the climate crisis."

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Homeless people sleeping in the Royal Free Hospital’s A&E for ‘a wash and warmth’

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Most Read

Shoplifters stealing ‘£4,000’ of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Doctor’s surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over ‘absolute scandal’ 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Homeless people sleeping in the Royal Free Hospital’s A&E for ‘a wash and warmth’

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Belsize Park suffer defeat at Westcombe despite strong effort

Belsize Park face the camera (Pic: Mark Liebling)

Boxing: Chisora continues renaissance with Price stoppage

Dereck Chisora (right) and David Price during the inter-continental heavyweight championship at the O2 Arena, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2019. See PA story BOXING London. Photo credit should read: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Haringey boss Loizou hopes actions against alleged racism can be turning point

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou during the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay match at Coles Park Stadium, London.

Wingate & Finchley crash out of the FA Trophy

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists