Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as 'suspicious car' investigated

PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 November 2019

A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Holmes Road, Kentish Town, after a suspicious car was found. The car has been deemed non-suspicious and stood down. Picture: Barrie Gordon/Twitter

The Metropolitan Police has said that a bomb was not found when a suspicious car was cordoned off and investigated in Kentish Town earlier today.

Holmes Road, near Kentish Town Police Station was closed shortly after 1.48pm when officers saw a suspicious car parked in a police bay.

The road was shut and photos from the scene appeared to show a bomb disposal robot checking the car.

After it was examined by specialist officers, and the machine, the car was deemed non-suspicious and stood down. The road has now reopened.

Camden Police tweeted afterwards that "rumours circulating re a bomb being found are false."

