Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as 'suspicious car' investigated
PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 November 2019
Archant
The Metropolitan Police has said that a bomb was not found when a suspicious car was cordoned off and investigated in Kentish Town earlier today.
Holmes Road, near Kentish Town Police Station was closed shortly after 1.48pm when officers saw a suspicious car parked in a police bay.
The road was shut and photos from the scene appeared to show a bomb disposal robot checking the car.
After it was examined by specialist officers, and the machine, the car was deemed non-suspicious and stood down. The road has now reopened.
Camden Police tweeted afterwards that "rumours circulating re a bomb being found are false."