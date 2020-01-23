Search

Free Nazanin: 'No breakthrough' says Richard after meeting with PM Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 14:11 23 January 2020

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his daughter Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, arrive in Downing Street. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, his daughter Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe and his mother Barbara, arrive in Downing Street. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Richard Ratcliffe said there was "no breakthrough" with regard to Nazanin's case during a Downing Street meeting with Boris Johnson to discuss efforts to free her from Iranian prison.

Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella en route to meet the Prime Minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireRichard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella en route to meet the Prime Minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Richard and their five-year-old daughter Gabriella met the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss her imprisonment in Tehran, which continues after nearly four years.

Nazanin is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government, having been arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her then baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Any optimism over Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's chances of freedom has been dampened by the soaring tensions with Iran provoked by the US killing of its top general, Qassem Soleimani.

But her husband's latest step in his long-running campaign came with the meeting in No 10 with the PM, who he has criticised for his handling of the charity worker's case, potentially worsening her plight.

Clutching his daughter's hand, Richard told reporters: "In truth, no breakthrough," when exiting the meeting.

Richard said he urged the PM to be "brave" in his dealings with Iran, and said he was convinced Mr Johnson is "personally committed" about her situation though he did not apologise for his past mistakes.

But the father added: "Sympathy isn't enough to get us out of this."

He said a "gap" remains between his sense that the Government must be "tough with Iran".

"I don't think I have come away thinking Nazanin is coming out tomorrow or even next week, and I will think carefully about what I tell her on the phone on Saturday about where the hope is to come," Richard added.

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man's hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman's 'blood-curdling scream'

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and 'Renaissance comedian' Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones' home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

