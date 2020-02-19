'Boost' for Queen Mary's House sale

Queen Mary's House. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Queen Mary's House in Hampstead could be redeveloped to create 150 homes, according to Camden's draft 'local plan site allocation' policy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queen Mary's House. Picture: Polly Hancock Queen Mary's House. Picture: Polly Hancock

The council is consulting on an extensive planning document which will - along with its local plan, neighbourhood plans and the mayor of London's city plan - form the framework town hall officers and committee members work to when deciding on planning applications.

The draft document identifies areas of potential housing growth, with a focus on seven areas across the council thinks have capacity for housebuilding including Kentish Town and the so-called "West Hampstead interchange area".

Individual sites are also picked out - including Queen Mary's House and the old Hampstead delivery office.

Queen Mary's House, owned by the Royal Free Hospital NHS Trust, has been subject to community concern after it emerged the trust was hoping to sell off the site - which has provided accommodation for nurses and, more recently, other key workers such as teachers.

You may also want to watch:

David Castle, the Heath and Hampstead Society's planning committee chair said: "It's good news for the hospital. It's almost tantamount to giving permission for what's said - 150 homes could be worth at the very least £150m, it'd be an offer the Royal Free can't refuse."

In late 2018, the society and other groups formed a pressure group to lobby for the trust to refrain from selling up to a private developer.

Others, including Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) have criticised earmarking the O2 Centre car park site in Finchley Road for 950 housing units.

Cllr Cooper said: "Camden is trying to force far too many units on a fair few sites. [950 units] would make it the most densely populated site in the north of the borough."

Other sites highlighted in the document include the newly-listed Grand Union House in Camden Town and Highgate New Town community centre.

The Royal Free Hospital confirmed there remains "no movement" on any sale of Queen Mary's House as yet.

To see the full consultation, visit camdensiteallocations.commonplace.is/