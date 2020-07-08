Search

Advanced search

Petition to block appointment of new Barnet mayor over ‘controversial track record’

PUBLISHED: 15:23 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 08 July 2020

Cllr Brian Gordon is set to be the mayor of Barnet for 2020-2021. Picture: LDRS

Cllr Brian Gordon is set to be the mayor of Barnet for 2020-2021. Picture: LDRS

Archant

A new petition is calling for Barnet Council to stop long-serving councillor Brian Gordon becoming the borough’s next ceremonial mayor.

Tara St Clair, who lives in Golders Green, said Cllr Gordon (Con, Edgware) – who was elected mayor at a meeting in March – is “not representative of the views and values of Barnet residents”.

She has launched a petition calling on the council to block his official appointment, which was postponed due to the cancellation of the annual council meeting.

Ms St Clair has cited an incident where Cllr Gordon “blacked up” to dress up as Nelson Mandela, and said he Cllr Gordon has a “controversial track record on a number of topics, including LGBTQ+ education in schools, the role of women and immigration”.

Her petition states: “(Cllr Gordon) must be withdrawn as his values and behaviour are not fitting of a leadership position.”

In 2007, Cllr Gordon faced calls to resign after blacking up as Nelson Mandela at a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim.

You may also want to watch:

He subsequently apologised for any offence caused and said he had the “utmost respect and admiration” for Mr Mandela.

A spokesperson for Mr Mandela later commented: “We don’t see any harm in this whatsoever.

“If it was a fancy-dress party and people were expected to arrive as a character or famous person, we are convinced there was no ill intent behind this.”

Cllr Gordon also denied any accusation of racism when, shortly after that, he was reported as having told a local Conservative meeting in 1977 that he wanted an end to immigration because he felt that Britain should not be the “dustbin” of the world.

In August last year, the Jewish Chronicle reported that Cllr Gordon urged rabbis to consider public demonstrations to stop religious schools being compelled to teach about same-sex relations.

A spokesperson for Barnet Conservatives said: “Cllr Gordon has been a councillor since 1998, and during that time has been an impassioned representative for minorities in his ward and across the borough.”

They added it “was right” for him to be chosen as mayor.

The petition, which has more than 130 signatures, is available here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women sign keeper Williams

Arsenal Women play home matches at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

No-brainer to join Arsenal says Catley

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Haringey Borough and Wingate & Finchley continue wait for new season confirmation

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Spurs Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans red card decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium