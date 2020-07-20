Search

Petition to block 5G telecommunications pole in Muswell Hill garners hundreds of signatures

PUBLISHED: 14:14 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 20 July 2020

Colney Hatch Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Hundreds of people have backed behind a campaign to stop a pole for 5G being erected in Muswell Hill.

Mobile company Three has applied to Barnet Council to erect a 20-metre grey pole on the footpath adjacent to Colney Hatch Lane, Colney Hatch.

It would facilitate the installation of 5G radio antennas and boost the data coverage in its 100m radius.

The planning application reads: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating education benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”

Under the National Planning Policy Framework, Barnet Council is not allowed to question the need for 5G or set health safeguards different from the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNRIP) guidelines.

ICNRIP has said there is no significant health risks associated with 5G.

However, almost 300 people have signed a petition urging Barnet Council to reject the application, accusing the council of “causing more loss of businesses and unemployment” if customers start avoiding nearby shops because of the mast.

It does concede that the government says there is no evidence 5G is harmful.

Some residents have also objected to the planning application. One contends officers would not “put this pole in your Barnet Council offices or your homes”, while another believes the application does not make clear enough that the pole is to facilitate 5G, branding communications “incorrect, deceiving or dishonest”.

A Barnet Council spokesman said: “An application relating to the mast has been submitted and is currently the subject of consultation with residents and businesses.

“All applications are judged on their individual merits and representations in objection to, or support of, an application are taken into consideration as part of the decision making process.”

A Three UK spokesperson said: “We are aware that there have been some concerns raised, however, from a health and safety perspective, 5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology.

“All generations of mobile technology used by Three comply with guidelines to ensure that no harmful levels of radiation are emitted.”

The planning reference is 20/2868/PNT.

