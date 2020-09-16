Search

Pentameters Theatre: Delight as crowdfunder for Hampstead venue hits £8,000 target

PUBLISHED: 10:25 16 September 2020

Pentameters Theatre's Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pentameters Theatre's Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old. Picture: Polly Hancock

Pentameters Theatre has successfully raised the £8,000 campaigners said was necessary to keep the venue going after financial losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Venues such as Pentameters provided early career boosts for many stars, including French and Saunders and Ben Elton, who performed at the Hampstead pub theatre at the time of Charles and Diana's wedding. Picture: Polly HancockVenues such as Pentameters provided early career boosts for many stars, including French and Saunders and Ben Elton, who performed at the Hampstead pub theatre at the time of Charles and Diana's wedding. Picture: Polly Hancock

The historic fringe venue – founded by Léonie Scott-Matthews, who still runs it, in 1968 has seen supporters including Victoria Coren-Mitchell, Celia Imrie and Ben Elton rally in support.

The money raised will go towards outstanding rent payments and upgrades required in light of a health and safety assessment which over the summer required a number of upgrades to the Victorian building – which is above the Horseshoe pub in Hampstead.

The fundraising drive remains open as part of the Save Our Theatres campaign, and any excess cash will be fed back into the theatre’s programme as it slowly reopens.

Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old at Pentameters. Picture: Polly HancockLéonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old at Pentameters. Picture: Polly Hancock

Writing on Pentameters’ crowdfunding page, organiser Asher Breuer-Weil said: “It has been heartwarming reading everyone’s comments and seeing your love for this gem of a theatre and the people that run it.”

See the crowdfunding page at crowdfunder.co.uk/save-pentameters-theatre

