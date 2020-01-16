Highgate politician Nicky Gavron calls on Londoners to 'stand in solidarity' with victims of antisemitism

Nicky Gavron PA Archive/Press Association Images

Citing antisemitic hate crimes including the graffiti in NW3 and the abuse of an Orthodox Jewish family on the Tube near Camden Town, longstanding Highgate politican Nicky Gavron called on Londoners to "stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens" at City Hall on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former mayoral candidate and deputy mayor, who remains a London Assembly member, discussed her own family history - her parents escaped the Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, Ms Gavron told Mayor's Question Time: "London is a city where our differences are celebrated and we stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens. It's absolutely vital we don't take that for granted.

You may also want to watch:

"We've seen some truly awful anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim crimes recently, that have brought shame on our city. I know Londoners will stand with me in condemning those hideous acts."

She continued by discussing her own poignant family history: "My own family's history is demonstrative of the difference that can be made when people stand up to prejudice. If it weren't for those brave Germans who tipped-off and hid my grandparents during the round ups, I would be telling a very different story here today."

Ms Gavron also called on technology firms like Google - who have contributed to the Sadiq Khan's "shared endeavour fund" which is designed to help communities tackle racist incidents - to "take responsibility for the content they host".

Mr Khan responded by saying the incidents "made me sick to my stomach".