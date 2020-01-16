Search

Highgate politician Nicky Gavron calls on Londoners to 'stand in solidarity' with victims of antisemitism

PUBLISHED: 18:30 16 January 2020

Nicky Gavron

Nicky Gavron

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Citing antisemitic hate crimes including the graffiti in NW3 and the abuse of an Orthodox Jewish family on the Tube near Camden Town, longstanding Highgate politican Nicky Gavron called on Londoners to "stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens" at City Hall on Thursday.

The former mayoral candidate and deputy mayor, who remains a London Assembly member, discussed her own family history - her parents escaped the Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, Ms Gavron told Mayor's Question Time: "London is a city where our differences are celebrated and we stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens. It's absolutely vital we don't take that for granted.

"We've seen some truly awful anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim crimes recently, that have brought shame on our city. I know Londoners will stand with me in condemning those hideous acts."

She continued by discussing her own poignant family history: "My own family's history is demonstrative of the difference that can be made when people stand up to prejudice. If it weren't for those brave Germans who tipped-off and hid my grandparents during the round ups, I would be telling a very different story here today."

Ms Gavron also called on technology firms like Google - who have contributed to the Sadiq Khan's "shared endeavour fund" which is designed to help communities tackle racist incidents - to "take responsibility for the content they host".

Mr Khan responded by saying the incidents "made me sick to my stomach".

Most Read

1 Avenue Road: Haringey supported housing residents baffled by ‘path to nowhere’

The 'path to nowhere' at 1 Avenue Road in Shepherd's Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

“I’ve had customers nearly crying”: Belsize Park launderette boss “relieved” after Hampstead greengrocers pull out of plans to move into England’s Lane site

The launderette, saved for now, is in 49 England's Lane and attracts customers from as far as Golders Green and Archway. Picture: Michael Boniface

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

“We need to fight for it”: Belsize Park documentary maker of under-threat England’s Lane launderette joins calls to save facility

Russell Bentley made a documentary about the characters and history behind the launderette in England's Lane. Picture: Russell Bentley

Tube air pollution ‘needs more research’ says transport activist

Justin McKie with his PM2.5 monitor in Belsize Park Tube station. Picture: Justin McKie

