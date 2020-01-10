Search

Advanced search

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe suffers 'panic attacks' in Iran as tension remains high after Qassem Soleimani death

PUBLISHED: 13:10 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 10 January 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

PA Wire/PA Images

On Wednesday night, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to the clinic in Tehran's Evin prison after suffering "palpitations and panic attacks" as tensions between western nations and Iran remain high following the US killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative CommonsHampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Husband Richard, speaking to the BBC this morning, explained the ongoing situation was "very stressful for the people involved".

He added: "I mean, Nazanin was taken down to the clinic overnight two nights ago, through palpitations and panic attacks. So I think it's important for the Government to just do what they can."

Richard said Nazanin had been given beta blockers to help her to calm down.

"We usually expect things to happen a week or 10 days later, so there is a sense of foreboding which is affecting all the prisoners," he added.

Richard added that he should be meeting Foreign and Commonwealth Office officials later on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Again, he took the opportunity to urge Boris Johnson to pay a £400 million debt Britain owes Iran and also to meet with him.

Earlier this week, Nazanin's case was brought up in parliament by Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq.

She asked defence minister Ben Wallace: "Is the Government going to leave no stone unturned to ensure that Nazanin comes home, or are British prisoners going to be left to rot in jail in Iran while the situation between the US and Iran escalates more and more?"

In his response Mr Wallace referred to Nazanin's case as "hostage-taking" - one of the first government officials to do so.

Mr Wallace replied: "This government will do everything it can to get released from Iranian prisons not just her constituent but the very many dual nationals currently languishing in those jails.

"As she will know, this has been a long-term foreign policy tool of the Iranian government to incarcerate people it doesn't like or to intimidate nations.

"Hostage-taking, which to some extent some of those prisoners are certainly, is a tool that has been in the Iranian handbook for many decades."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

Concerns over Belsize launderette on England’s Lane which could be replaced by juice bar

Celia King, launderette manager (right), Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt (centre) and hostel resident Ubah Ali (left) are all worried about the proposed change. Picture: Cllr Luisa Porritt

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

Concerns over Belsize launderette on England’s Lane which could be replaced by juice bar

Celia King, launderette manager (right), Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt (centre) and hostel resident Ubah Ali (left) are all worried about the proposed change. Picture: Cllr Luisa Porritt

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Liverpool boss Klopp preparing for ‘defensive’ Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) gestures to a TV camera after the Premier League match against Tottenham at Anfield

Wingate manager Knight is eager for results over good displays as they sit bottom

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tottenham’s Kane ‘out until April’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Review of Hampstead Heath swimming arrangements could see prices upped as bosses deal with record number of visits

Mixed bathing ponds in Hampstead Heath

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe suffers ‘panic attacks’ in Iran as tension remains high after Qassem Soleimani death

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists