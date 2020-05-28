Free Nazanin: ‘No news’ on clemency for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe yet

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer was not told whether she would be granted clemency on Wednesday, despite being told to attend the Iranian prosecutors’ office.

Family and campaigners supporting Nazanin, who is on furlough and out of jail until a decision is made on whether to award her clemency, had hoped to hear whether she would be allowed to come home to north London after more than four years in prison.

On Wednesday evening, the Free Nazanin campaign explained: “Nazanin’s lawyer was required to wait for a few hours. Eventually he was told that there was no news for him, but someone would call the family to update on the decision.

“Nazanin is required to call the Prosecutor’s Office every Saturday, so we hope to get an update then if no call comes in the meantime.”

Thursday saw another Briton detained in Iran, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, turn 33 while held in solitary confinement.