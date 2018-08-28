Search

STILL no treatment for ‘angry’ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – a week after hunger strike ended

PUBLISHED: 10:47 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 January 2019

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Archant

After receiving written assurances that she would receive medical treatment last week and ending her hunger strike, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is still waiting for the Iranian prison authorities to sign off on appointments her family have organised, the Ham&High can reveal.

Appointments to examine the lumps Nazanin has found in her breasts and for psychiatric care have been arranged, but the West Hampstead mum has yet to have attendance approved

Nazanin, her family and her lawyer are now furious after being bounced between authorities within Evin Prison and the Iranian prosecutor’s office, both of whom have yet to give the OK.

Instead, Nazanin’s father has now been told she will be assessed by the Iranian Medical Commission who will consider her medical conditions and psychological needs.

Nazanin along with her cellmate and fellow political prisoner Narges Mohammadi ended a three-day hunger strike last week after being promised medical care. The Ham&High understands Narges has yet to have any appointments approved either, almost a week later.

Nazanin’s husband Richard told this newspaper yesterday (Wed) she was “very down” when he spoke to her, and “angry and agitated” over these developments.

Meanwhile, Richard said he had been surprised to read the Iranian ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad’s untrue assertion that he had been offered a visa to visit Iran in the past. The family have also debunked figures relating to Nazanin’s treatment

He told the Ham&High: “The comments were just extraordinary and untrue. We were very quick to point that out. I’m not so bothered about the idea that the publicity is the reason Nazanin’s still in prison – we know they just want us to be quiet.

“But I was bothered and did feel the need to defend our integrity.”

Richard added that Baeidinejad’s claims about Nazanin’s medical care had been exaggerated.

He said even though she had received treatment in the past, this was all before August 2018 when she was allowed out on furlough, and had all been paid for by her family anyway.

Nazanin has now been in prison more than 1000 days.

