Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

PUBLISHED: 16:18 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 01 June 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Archant

On Saturday Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s bid for clemency was again frustrated as Iranian officials told the West Hampstead mum there was still no news about any decision on her freedom.

Nazanin, who has been on furlough and under house arrest – wearing an ankle tag – at her parents’ Tehran home since mid-March, called the Iranian prosecutors’ office on Saturday morning for an update.  But the message was the same as on the previous Wednesday when her lawyer was told nothing had been decided.

Richard Ratcliffe said: “She was told again that there is still no news, and to call back again next Saturday.”

He added that it would be clear by the coming Saturday whether Nazanin’s release would proceed as it ought to under Iranian law. He said: “Nazanin’s lawyer remains upbeat, since legally her clemency cannot be refused. Though it is understood that some parts of the regime are still trying to block it.”

