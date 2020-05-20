Free Nazanin: UK ambassador declines to visit Nazanin Zaghari-Ratclife – whose furlough is set to expire

The UK ambassador to Iran has declined to visit Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe while she is out of prison on furlough in Iran.

The British-Iranian dual-national, who has been held in Tehran as part of what has been termed “hostage diplomacy” remains was due to return to prison with her furlough set to expire on Wednesday.

Her family’s lawyers had asked the British Embassy in Iran to “show her support” and visit her while she stays at her parent’s home.

The Free Nazanin campaign tweeted: “Since granting Nazanin diplomatic protection last year, the UK has done nothing to utilise it. A first step would be for the British Ambassador to visit her under house arrest.”

With Nazanin’s furlough set to expire, supporters including local MP Tulip Siddiq (Lab, Hampstead and Kilburn) lit candles in solidarity with her.

A foreign office spokesperson said: “We are in contact with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family and will continue to make decisions in line with what we believe will produce the best outcome.”