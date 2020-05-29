Video

Crouch End based charity volunteers deliver vital supplies – and some music – to vulnerable people in Haringey to mark end of Ramadan

MTO UK Volunteers deliver PPE and food parcels across Haringey. Picture: MTO UK Archant

A team of Muslim volunteers celebrated the end of Ramadan by delivering food parcels and PPE to homeless shelters and care homes around Haringey.

The Crouch End-based MTO School of Islamic Sufism group had been delivering vital supplies across London during lockdown, and on May 25 they marked the end of the Islamic holy month by distributing face masks, visors, scrubs, food parcels and even cup cakes to Haringey’s most vulnerable.

Volunteer Ghonche Alavi told this newspaper: “It went really well. We started the day with a lovely letter from the mayor of Haringey and then spent the afternoon delivering to two St Mungo’s shelters in the borough.”

The team then visited Priscilla Wakefield House in Seven Sisters where volunteer Omid Asgari played the santoor for carers and residents at the nursing home.

Usually, the MTO group works to encourage interfaith activities and help the vulnerable.