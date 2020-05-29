Search

Advanced search

Video

Crouch End based charity volunteers deliver vital supplies – and some music – to vulnerable people in Haringey to mark end of Ramadan

PUBLISHED: 15:25 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 29 May 2020

MTO UK Volunteers deliver PPE and food parcels across Haringey. Picture: MTO UK

MTO UK Volunteers deliver PPE and food parcels across Haringey. Picture: MTO UK

Archant

A team of Muslim volunteers celebrated the end of Ramadan by delivering food parcels and PPE to homeless shelters and care homes around Haringey.

MTO UK Volunteers deliver PPE and food parcels across Haringey. Picture: MTO UKMTO UK Volunteers deliver PPE and food parcels across Haringey. Picture: MTO UK

The Crouch End-based MTO School of Islamic Sufism group had been delivering vital supplies across London during lockdown, and on May 25 they marked the end of the Islamic holy month by distributing face masks, visors, scrubs, food parcels and even cup cakes to Haringey’s most vulnerable.

Volunteer Ghonche Alavi told this newspaper: “It went really well. We started the day with a lovely letter from the mayor of Haringey and then spent the afternoon delivering to two St Mungo’s shelters in the borough.”

The team then visited Priscilla Wakefield House in Seven Sisters where volunteer Omid Asgari played the santoor for carers and residents at the nursing home.

Usually, the MTO group works to encourage interfaith activities and help the vulnerable.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

Looking back: Nobbs wonder goal earns Arsenal Women win at City

Jordan Nobbs takes a drink during a training session (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton
Drive 24