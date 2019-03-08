Search

Advanced search

Mayor of Camden visits Solace Women's Aid refuge

PUBLISHED: 15:21 16 October 2019

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust with staff from Solace Women's Aid. Picture: Camden Council

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust with staff from Solace Women's Aid. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

The mayor of Camden visited a Solace Women's Aid refuge earlier this week to see the work they do to help women and children who have experienced abuse and violence.

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, who represents Kilburn, went to the refuge in Camden and heard stories about the domestic abuse and sexual violence they had gone through.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor helped them prepare food which they ate while they talked. One woman said: "One day I just decided that enough is enough and I ran away with my daughter and booked into an Airbnb. I looked online for help and called the Solace helpline number.

"I had to think about my daughter and put her safety first. If it was just me, I would have probably stayed for much longer and put up with the abuse, but I am so glad that I got out when I did. I still at times feel anxious, but now I feel so much happier and safe at this refuge."

The refuge holds a range of projects to help women recover, including communal cooking classes, singing and therapy. Last year 139 women and children lived in Solace's Camden refuges. The mayor is raising funds for it as her chosen charity this year.

Cllr Eslamdoust said: "I was truly honoured to be welcomed into what is now a safe place for these women. Escaping the effects of abuse and violence can be the hardest thing to do. I am so pleased that the women I spoke to are on the road to recovery, thanks to the support of my nominated charity, Solace Women's Aid."

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham women coach Amoros says his side need to be more clinical

Manchester United's Kirsty Smith (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive, Barnet (Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA)

England captain Eoin Morgan returns to former club Finchley as part of World Cup tour

Eoin Morgan with the World Cup trophy at Finchley Cricket Club. Picture: Mikesh Nandha Photography

Spurs Harry Kane shines on international duty among others

England's Harry Kane gestures during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Wingate progress in Middlesex County Cup with huge win

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

In pictures: Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath – ‘They just kept coming!’

Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists