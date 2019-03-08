Mayor of Camden visits Solace Women's Aid refuge

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust with staff from Solace Women's Aid. Picture: Camden Council Archant

The mayor of Camden visited a Solace Women's Aid refuge earlier this week to see the work they do to help women and children who have experienced abuse and violence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, who represents Kilburn, went to the refuge in Camden and heard stories about the domestic abuse and sexual violence they had gone through.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor helped them prepare food which they ate while they talked. One woman said: "One day I just decided that enough is enough and I ran away with my daughter and booked into an Airbnb. I looked online for help and called the Solace helpline number.

"I had to think about my daughter and put her safety first. If it was just me, I would have probably stayed for much longer and put up with the abuse, but I am so glad that I got out when I did. I still at times feel anxious, but now I feel so much happier and safe at this refuge."

The refuge holds a range of projects to help women recover, including communal cooking classes, singing and therapy. Last year 139 women and children lived in Solace's Camden refuges. The mayor is raising funds for it as her chosen charity this year.

Cllr Eslamdoust said: "I was truly honoured to be welcomed into what is now a safe place for these women. Escaping the effects of abuse and violence can be the hardest thing to do. I am so pleased that the women I spoke to are on the road to recovery, thanks to the support of my nominated charity, Solace Women's Aid."